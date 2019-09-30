Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $188.06

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $188.06 and traded as low as $230.00. Immunodiagnostic Systems shares last traded at $228.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $65.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 202.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 188.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.37.

Immunodiagnostic Systems Company Profile (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

