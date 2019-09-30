ImageCoin Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. ImageCoin has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003266 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003243 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 14,212,241 coins and its circulating supply is 13,212,243 coins. ImageCoin's official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

