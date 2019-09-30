Ignis (IGNIS) Price Down 14.8% This Week

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Ignis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Vebitcoin, STEX and Indodax. Ignis has a total market cap of $19.49 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ignis has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00190824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.01050879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00020821 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00090300 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

Ignis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, HitBTC, STEX, Indodax, Bittrex, Coinbit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

