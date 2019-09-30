Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$24.80 and last traded at C$24.78, approximately 180,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 727,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.56.

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CSFB upgraded Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.72.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hydro One Ltd will post 1.4299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently -291.09%.

About Hydro One (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

