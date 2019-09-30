Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Rating Increased to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Shares of Husky Energy stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,891. Husky Energy has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

