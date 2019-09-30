Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Husky Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS HUSKF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,891. Husky Energy has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

