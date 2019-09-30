Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Trading Up 6%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.71, approximately 456,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 597,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

HDSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $0.60 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.30.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $56.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 105,467 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 840,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 19.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 154,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 62.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 651,755 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.