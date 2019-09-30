HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) PT Set at $3.00 by Craig Hallum

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) has been given a $3.00 price objective by equities researchers at Craig Hallum in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 341.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HTGM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

HTGM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 689,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.64. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 79.96% and a negative return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGM. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 242,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 338,681 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 4.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

