HSBC Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EOAN. Macquarie set a €9.70 ($11.28) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.95 ($10.41) target price on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.66 ($11.23).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €8.95 ($10.41) on Thursday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.56). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.39.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.