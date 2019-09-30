HSBC Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EOAN. Macquarie set a €9.70 ($11.28) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.95 ($10.41) target price on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.66 ($11.23).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €8.95 ($10.41) on Thursday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.56). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.39.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

