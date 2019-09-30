HorusPay (HORUS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $333,599.00

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 120.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $333,599.00 and $1,539.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00190380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.01028541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021284 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00088420 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

