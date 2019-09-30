Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Short Interest Down 11.7% in September

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 176,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $674,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,348,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,617,000 after buying an additional 656,729 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 81,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,246,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.04. 56,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.40. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $24.10.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $156.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.75 million. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

HOLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.