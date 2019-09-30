HOLD Tops One Day Volume of $4,539.00 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. HOLD has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $4,539.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOLD has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00190273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.01062120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00021033 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00090570 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

