HM Payson & Co. Purchases Shares of 3,488 eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Chemical Bank increased its position in shares of eBay by 87.9% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 29,621 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in eBay by 5.2% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $351,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in eBay by 10.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 905,851 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,781,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 299,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on eBay to $47.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.15.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 6,254 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $255,475.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $786,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,057. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.91. 1,118,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,434,221. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

