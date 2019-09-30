HM Payson & Co. Makes New $196,000 Investment in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,112 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,445,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,021 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,728,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,894,000 after purchasing an additional 70,811 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,032,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,345,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 594,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 554,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 125,524 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of EXP traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.31. 62,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $93.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.66.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,492 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $210,623.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,944.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $893,003.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,087 shares in the company, valued at $4,724,215.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,630 shares of company stock worth $5,077,899 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $95.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.