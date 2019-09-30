HM Payson & Co. Invests $166,000 in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 142.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 39,000.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 112.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in PriceSmart by 10.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSMT. BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $61.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,339,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,398,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frank Ramon Diaz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at $626,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,818 shares of company stock worth $3,103,931 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

PSMT stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.50. 4,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.17. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.98.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $788.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

