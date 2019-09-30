HM Payson & Co. Buys Shares of 10,000 Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 33.0% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst alerts:

NYSE BUI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.35. 220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,947. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.