HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading Up 7%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE) was up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23, approximately 488,618 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,091,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.89.

In related news, insider Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 1,850,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$929,721.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,359,585 shares in the company, valued at C$29,822,255.50. Insiders have sold 4,335,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,059 in the last 90 days.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and ZCash. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017.

