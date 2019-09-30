Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Holdings Trimmed by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61,489 shares during the period. Hexcel accounts for approximately 4.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $36,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Hexcel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Hexcel by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 56,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $360,471.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,503.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 37,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $3,137,176.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,103,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,623 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,665 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hexcel from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.05.

Shares of HXL traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,811. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.03 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

