Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Has $881,000 Stock Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA decreased its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. HollyFrontier makes up 1.2% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth $3,610,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,062,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,333,000 after buying an additional 167,811 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 118.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 42,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 56.5% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 83,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.37.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,453.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.95. 50,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,683. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.90. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.08.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

