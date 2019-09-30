Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Acquires New Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,480 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Hollis sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.80. The company had a trading volume of 40,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,346. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $85.19 and a 1-year high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.95.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

