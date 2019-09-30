Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:HEI.A traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.31. 441,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,981. Heico has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $113.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day moving average of $97.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $532.32 million for the quarter. Heico had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.20%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

