Head to Head Survey: IAA (NYSE:IAA) versus America’s Car-Mart (NYSE:CRMT)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) and America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IAA and America’s Car-Mart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A America’s Car-Mart $669.12 million 0.91 $47.63 million $6.45 14.18

America’s Car-Mart has higher revenue and earnings than IAA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for IAA and America’s Car-Mart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAA 0 3 6 0 2.67 America’s Car-Mart 0 1 3 0 2.75

IAA currently has a consensus price target of $48.80, indicating a potential upside of 13.49%. America’s Car-Mart has a consensus price target of $101.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.26%. Given IAA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IAA is more favorable than America’s Car-Mart.

Profitability

This table compares IAA and America’s Car-Mart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAA N/A N/A N/A America’s Car-Mart 7.72% 20.25% 10.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of IAA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

America’s Car-Mart beats IAA on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 179 salvage vehicle auction sites in the United States and Canada; and 14 locations in the United Kingdom. Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc. serves insurance companies, used vehicle dealers, rental car and fleet leasing companies, auto lenders, non-profit organizations, and the general public. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois. IAA, Inc.(NYSE:IAA) operates independently of KAR Auction Services, Inc. as of June 28, 2019.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

