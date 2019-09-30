Head to Head Review: CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) versus InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB)

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get CM Finance alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CM Finance and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc ., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CM Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.93%. Given InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is more favorable than CM Finance.

Volatility and Risk

CM Finance has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of CM Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CM Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CM Finance and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance $40.79 million 2.34 $15.62 million $1.39 5.04 InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . $34.40 million 2.64 -$14.54 million $0.99 6.74

CM Finance has higher revenue and earnings than InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .. CM Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CM Finance and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance -13.35% 11.75% 5.97% InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . -42.28% 8.70% 4.15%

Dividends

CM Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. CM Finance pays out 71.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays out 101.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

CM Finance beats InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CM Finance

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CM Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.