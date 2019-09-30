Head to Head Comparison: Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) and Soitec (NYSE:SLOIF)

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) and Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soitec has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

26.4% of Amcor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Amcor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amcor and Soitec’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor $9.46 billion 1.66 $430.20 million $0.61 15.95 Soitec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Soitec.

Dividends

Amcor pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Soitec does not pay a dividend. Amcor pays out 78.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Amcor and Soitec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor 4.72% 22.10% 7.36% Soitec N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Amcor and Soitec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor 1 0 1 0 2.00 Soitec 0 1 0 0 2.00

Amcor presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.61%. Given Amcor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amcor is more favorable than Soitec.

Summary

Amcor beats Soitec on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Soitec

Soitec S.A. designs and produces semiconductor materials worldwide. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides SOIs for RF front-end modules, including RFeSI-enhanced signal integrity substrates, HR-SOI substrates, and stacking for RF substrates. In addition, it offers SOI wafers for manufacturing smart power ICs; and photonics-SOIs for high-speed optical transceivers in data centers. The company's products are used to manufacture chips for consumer electronics devices and mobile electronics in smartphones, automotive applications, the Internet of Things, datacenters, etc. The company has a strategic collaboration with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. for the supply of silicon-on-insulator wafers; and strategic partnership with Shanghai Simgui Technology Co., Ltd. to deliver RF-SOI and Power-SOI products. Soitec S.A. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.