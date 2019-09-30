HC Wainwright Analysts Give Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) a $24.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $24.00 target price on Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GMAB. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 783,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,437. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $116.49 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genmab A/S stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.