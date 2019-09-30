HC Wainwright Analysts Give COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) a $7.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

