HC Wainwright Analysts Give COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) a $7.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.
