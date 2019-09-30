HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) PT Set at $60.00 by Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research set a $60.00 target price on HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of HB Fuller and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.80.

HB Fuller stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.56. The company had a trading volume of 472,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,537. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. HB Fuller has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $53.32.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $725.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.18 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HB Fuller will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,500 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $366,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,364.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

