Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 862 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,963,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,523,411,000 after buying an additional 89,648 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,389,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,847,000 after buying an additional 190,511 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,001,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,359,000 after buying an additional 362,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,188,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,577,000 after buying an additional 344,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,214,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,505,000 after buying an additional 230,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $108.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average of $98.06.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.06.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

