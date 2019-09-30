Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $300.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.29.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $5,245,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,300 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.44, for a total transaction of $631,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $19,402,442. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $273.87. 11,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,910. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 0.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.11 and a 12-month high of $292.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $620.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 765.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

