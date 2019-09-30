Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth $1,685,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 261,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,447,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth $2,126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACC. TheStreet cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,033. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

