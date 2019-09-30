Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,735,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,475,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZPN. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.68. 10,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.59. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $195.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.71 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 62.06%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $406,569.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

