Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 46.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.88.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.86. 20,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $153.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

