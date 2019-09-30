Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HDI) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.59 and last traded at C$11.51, approximately 3,756 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 38,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.50.

HDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC cut their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $245.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$304.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$306.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

