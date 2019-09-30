Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Short Interest Up 6.7% in September

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,970,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 54,350,000 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson purchased 7,100 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,187.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,145.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Evans purchased 10,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,407,671.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 511.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 272,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

