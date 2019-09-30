Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 7,797 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,797 shares during the quarter. IDEX accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 67,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 959,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,826,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,210,000 after purchasing an additional 93,320 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 300.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 54,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.78.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $164.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,902. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.14. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.25. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $173.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

In related news, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 85,785 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $14,390,433.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 258,604 shares in the company, valued at $43,380,821. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 2,922 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $484,321.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,584.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,229 shares of company stock valued at $25,975,905 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

