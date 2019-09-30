Hahn Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,544 shares during the quarter. PVH makes up 2.9% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of PVH worth $21,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in PVH by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Emanuel Chirico purchased 133,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $9,985,293.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Nasella purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.37 per share, with a total value of $502,312.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $87.96. 340,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.40. PVH Corp has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $145.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PVH. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of PVH from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

