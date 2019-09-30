Hahn Capital Management LLC Acquires 227,248 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,248 shares during the period. East West Bancorp makes up about 4.0% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of East West Bancorp worth $30,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Catherine Zhou purchased 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.82 per share, with a total value of $100,027.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,027.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 25,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,052 shares of company stock worth $1,478,330 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,155. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $63.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $420.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.