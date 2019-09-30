H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,220,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 44,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days. Approximately 20.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of H & R Block stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.62. 3,280,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,611. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. H & R Block has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.35 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 305.29% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H & R Block will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

HRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H & R Block by 92.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,596,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,319 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block during the second quarter worth about $49,107,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of H & R Block by 206.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,235,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,977 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H & R Block by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,705,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of H & R Block by 73.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,583,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,227 shares during the last quarter.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

