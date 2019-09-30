Guggenheim Reiterates “$130.00” Price Target for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) received a $130.00 target price from investment analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

PEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their price target on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

PEP traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,504,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,210. The stock has a market cap of $189.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.22. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $104.53 and a 52 week high of $139.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9,617.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669,780 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13,410.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,806,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,893 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $16,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

