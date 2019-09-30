Griffin Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 377,618.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,521,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,505,000 after buying an additional 75,501,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,654,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,310,000 after buying an additional 196,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,126,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,315,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,367,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,117,000 after buying an additional 281,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,636,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,988,000 after buying an additional 109,367 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $273.14. 67,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,534. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.83 and a twelve month high of $277.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.91.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.3014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

