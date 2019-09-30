Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 967.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPC stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.64. 12,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.68. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $87.26 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

