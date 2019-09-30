Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSG traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Madison Square Garden Co has a 12 month low of $240.33 and a 12 month high of $317.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 548.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.74). Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $263.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MSG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $377.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.60.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.