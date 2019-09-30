Griffin Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,035 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 269,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 82,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.15. 762,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,700,977. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

