Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Trading 2.7% Higher

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) traded up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.29 and last traded at C$5.29, 1,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.78.

Goodfellow Company Profile (TSE:GDL)

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and hardwood flooring products to the retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing sectors in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products.

