Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Position Trimmed by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,732,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,828,000 after acquiring an additional 443,703 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,322,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,695,000 after acquiring an additional 68,398 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,129,000 after acquiring an additional 23,681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 829,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,130,000 after acquiring an additional 185,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,897,000 after acquiring an additional 28,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.37. 15,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,526. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average is $100.25. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.98 and a 12 month high of $100.41.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.1704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

