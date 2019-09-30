Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.86, approximately 5,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 148,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

Get Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund alerts:

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 2,406 shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $510,336.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,124.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 2,770 shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,377,406 shares of company stock worth $33,760,337 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,510,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 44,409 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

About Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ)

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. It primarily invests in "midstream" master limited partnerships that are engaged in the treatment, gathering, compression, processing, transportation, transmission, fractionation, storage, and termination of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products or coal.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.