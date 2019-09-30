Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “$29.00” Price Target for Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) received a $29.00 target price from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNQ. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

CNQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.63. 1,314,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $33.86.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

