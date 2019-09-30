Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Shares Down 7.4%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)’s stock price fell 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.86, 768,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 555,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSS. Beacon Securities cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golden Star Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth $435,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth $149,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Golden Star Resources by 465.4% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,567,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 19.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 34,506 shares during the last quarter.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

