Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc (TSE:GMX) dropped 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 31,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a current ratio of 18.93, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 million and a PE ratio of -28.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.37.

About Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 162 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, and lithium, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potash, feldspar, pyrophyllite, and talc and magnesite.

