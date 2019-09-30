Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Paypal by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 630.2% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Paypal by 386.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $103.78. 1,995,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,259,977. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.62.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down from $131.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Paypal in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,394.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $3,326,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,675,794.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

